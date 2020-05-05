Over the course of the past several weeks, I’ve listed verifiable concerns continuously developing about the on-going hot topic identified as COVID-19. Each time, there has been an earnest resolve to explore a different topic for the next column. Invariably something has developed during the following week that more-or-less brings the subject matter front and center. In short, the topic of the pandemic; just like the virus itself, refuses to release the hold on society.
During the past several weeks, ample time has been dedicated to researching the stated subject and it honestly appeared there could be no further developments…wrong again! Early last week, reports emerged about yet another consequence of what medical experts have continued to assert is, in fact, a highly contagious viral infection.
The condition, designated as “COVID toe,” has been linked to the “virus” and entails a swollen, blister like appearance of people’s feet...encompassing the area of the toes. It is reported to be...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Dare we ask?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)