Dare we ask?

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Tuesday, May 5. 2020
Comments (0)
Over the course of the past several weeks, I’ve listed verifiable concerns continuously developing about the on-going hot topic identified as COVID-19. Each time, there has been an earnest resolve to explore a different topic for the next column. Invariably something has developed during the following week that more-or-less brings the subject matter front and center. In short, the topic of the pandemic; just like the virus itself, refuses to release the hold on society.

During the past several weeks, ample time has been dedicated to researching the stated subject and it honestly appeared there could be no further developments…wrong again! Early last week, reports emerged about yet another consequence of what medical experts have continued to assert is, in fact, a highly contagious viral infection.

The condition, designated as “COVID toe,” has been linked to the “virus” and entails a swollen, blister like appearance of people’s feet...encompassing the area of the toes. It is reported to be...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner