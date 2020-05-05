Mrs. Marilyn Spell Yawn, 84, of Graham, died Friday, May 01, 2020 at The Pavilion in Baxley.
Mrs. Yawn was born May 13, 1935 in Appling County to the late J.C. (Son) Spell and the late Bertha Ricord Spell.
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and was retired from Walmart. She was a member of the Graham United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Mahlon J. Yawn, siblings, Austeen Gunn, Kenneth Spell, and Johnny Spell.
Survivors include two daughters and sons–in-law, Melba and Don Webb of Graham and Anita and Earl Baucom of Graham; two grandchildren, Michelle (Jamey) Tuten and Don Mark (Kristen) Webb; one great-grandson Jamison Tuten; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Graveside Services were held Monday, May 04, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randall Kersey officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Tripp Hardee.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Marilyn Spell Yawn, 84, of Graham.
