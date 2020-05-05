Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Rufus Tanner, 99, who passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Tanner was a native of Bacon County living most of his life in Appling County. He was a United States Army veteran serving in World War II, a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church where he served as a former Deacon, Sunday School Director, and Training Union Director. Mr. Tanner was possibly the longest serving employee with the Appling County Board of Education where he worked in the maintenance department for fifty-three years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Craven Tanner and his parents, Mitchell and Mamie Hayes Tanner.
Surviving is his daughter, Pat and husband Mike Tippett of Baxley; two grandchildren, Chasity and husband Aaron Saunders of Brunswick and Blake Tippett of Brunswick; two great grandchildren, Trinity Saunders and Pierce Saunders of Brunswick.
Private graveside services were held at the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Wednesday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Tommy Daniels officiating.
The service will be live streamed from the Facebook page of Pat Tanner Tippett.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Rufus Tanner.
