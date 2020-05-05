Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Wendell Lee Spell, 57, who passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. Wendell was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and an employee of Baxley Equipment for twenty-five years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren, especially his new great grandson who just learned to call him Papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawton and Hazel Spell; two brothers, Melton Spell and Horace Spell.
Surviving is his wife of thirty – eight years, Debbie Crowley Spell of Baxley; daughter, Lisa and Chad Driggers of Baxley; four grandchildren, Matthew Paul Fields and Sydney Leigh Fields of Baxley and Addison Riley Driggers and Abigail Jean Driggers of Brunswick; great grandson, Chase Brody Fields of Baxley; brother, Lewis and Selena Spell of Baxley; sister in law, Carol Lee Spell of Baxley; sister in law and brother in law, Susan and Robbie Courson of Baxley; two very special aunts, Margie Gary and Trudy Fink of Bensalem, PA and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fleming, with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Active Pallbearers will be Matthew Fields, Randy Spell, Keith Spell, Grayson Spell, Robbie Courson and Ray Powell.
Due to the current situation the family would like to name all employees of Baxley Equipment as Honorary Pallbearers and ask you to be with them Saturday in your thoughts and prayers.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Wendell Lee Spell.
WENDELL LEE SPELL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)