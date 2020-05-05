Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Lewis Michael Page, 61, who passed away April 9, 2020 at Memorial Health in Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Susie Page and a brother, Johnny Degler.
Surviving are four sisters, Mary and Hazel Bryant of Baxley, Inez Garney of Little Rock, AR and Gladys Robbins of Romance, AR; two brothers, Danny Lewis of Baxley and Robert Degler of Little Rock, AR; special friends, Jan O’Neal and Carroll Chancey; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
A private memorial service was held at the Omega Cemetery.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Lewis Michael Page.
LEWIS MICHAEL PAGE
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)