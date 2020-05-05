Lunette Hall, 86, of Baxley, died Monday April 27, 2020 at Memorial Health Center in Savannah after a short illness. She was a native of Appling County, daughter of the late Elmer T. and Edna Crosby Herrington and was also preceded in death by two brothers J D Herrington and Kenny Herrington, two sisters Hulda Pope and Etta Mae Herndon. Lunette worked with Allied and Cititrend Department store for 49 years and was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Appling County.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Donald Hall of Baxley, three sisters Marsha Morris (Curtis) of Callahan, Elaine Parker of Fernandina, Linda Weatherly of Hazlehurst, three sisters-in-law Modrey Yawn and Donnie Rowell both of Hazlehurst and Ann Herrington of Waycross.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 29, at 11:00 o’clock at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating
Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.
LUNETTE HALL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)