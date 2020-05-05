Ryan Crosby, 42, of Graham, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Crosby was born April 03, 1978 in Telfair County but had resided all of his life in Graham. He was part of the 1996 graduation class of Appling County and was of the Methodist Faith. He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Renea Crosby.
Survivors include his parents, Lonnie and Beverly Stone Crosby of Graham; several aunts and uncles, Ricky and Ramona Stone, Debbie and Johnny Horton, Bronny Crosby, Shirley and Jeff Alston, Nell Richman, Birtie Crosby and Gloria Crosby; several cousins also survived.
Graveside Services were held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:30 in the Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Aubrey Abbott and Mr. Billy Yawn officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends, family and class mates in attendance.
Active Pallbearers were Chris Thatcher, Ridge Stone, Rod Rentz, Greg Black, Lee Merida, Jared Stone, Robyn Crosby, Jason Miller, and Timmy Cox.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Ryan Crosby.
RYAN CROSBY
