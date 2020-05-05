SONNY DALE CANNADY

Tuesday, May 5. 2020
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Sonny Dale Cannady, 71, who passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Stella Tyre Cannady; a brother, Dekle Cannady and an infant sister.

Surviving are cousins, Gwendolyn Reese and family and Jimmie and Susie Deal and family.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Building Fund, 9565 Blackshear Hwy. Baxley, GA 31513.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sonny Dale Cannady.
