David E. Burke, 79, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mr. Burke was born July 23, 1940 in Appling County to the late Alphonso Burke and the late Lessie Mae Orvin Burke. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 39 years and was ordained as a deacon in 1974. Mr. Burke was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1963 until 1965, and he served during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from Southern Company at Plant Hatch and served as Appling County Commissioner from 1977 until 1981. Mr. Burke was a member of the Baxley Lions Club and served as Club President in 2013 and 2015. He sponsored Children’s International, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burke was preceded in death by a brother, Paul “Buck” Burke and sisters, Sarah Varnadore and Betty Quinn.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary C. Burke of Baxley; daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte and Tom Rupnow of Greensboro, NC, Rachael and Kevin Childs of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Laura Burke Belue of Douglas; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Peyton Shabott of Blackshear; sisters, Rhoda Warren of Baxley and Linda (Bill) Inman of Fernandina Beach, FL; and brothers Dwain (Carolyn) Hutto of Baxley and Jim (Francis) Burke of Fitzgerald. Six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service was held Monday, April 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Zoar Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Ferguson and Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.
Active pallbearers were John Allen, James Clark, Alan Johnson, Charles Cross, Freddie Hutto, and Steven Allen.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and Vic Brantley.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of The Pavilion and Appling Healthcare System for their love and care for Mr. Burke.
In lieu of flowers contributions accepted to First Baptist Church and David E. Burke Memorial Fund at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
DAVID E. BURKE
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)