Barbara Ann Buckhalter, 77, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Mayfield, Ky.
She was born May 2, 1942 in Lucedale, Mississippi to the late Claiborne Lane and the late Willie Nell Lane Jones. Mrs. Buckhalter was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Buckhalter was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Buckhalter and a daughter, Gail Buckhalter Hessig.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Bruce Craven of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Cindy Buckhalter of Arlington, KY and Jeff and Terri Buckhalter of Kevil, KY; a sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Randy Stone of Baxley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Cindy Lane of Girard, and Kenneth and Linda Lane of Lenoir City, TN. Six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren also survive.
A private inurnment will be at a later date.
