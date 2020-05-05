Evone Carter Bowen, age 71, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.
Mrs. Bowen was born August 20, 1948 in Appling County to the late Eli William Carter and the late Mary Lee Johnson Carter. She was a member of Harvest Chapel Church where she served as a Deaconess and was director of A Child’s World Daycare and Lakeview Retirement Center. Mrs. Bowen was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Evone Bowen, brother in law, Earl Ammons and a nephew, Brent Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Truman Bowen of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Stevie Roberson of Baxley; son, Keith Bowen of Baxley; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Ammons and Janet and Windell Nail all of Baxley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Vickie Carter, Larry and Karron Carter all of Baxley, Tommy and Patti Carter of Alma and Eddie and Cathy Carter of Baxley. Grandchildren, Jordan “Jo-Jo” Roberson, Chelsea (Brandon) Carter; a great grandchild, Baydon Carter and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service was held at Deen Cemetery, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm with the Bishop Randy Sellers, Pastor Agnes Sellers and Rev. Robbie Gill officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Brad Carter, Jason Carter, Brandon Carter, Scottie Ammons, Lewis Hall and Shane Ammons.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
EVONE CARTER BOWEN
