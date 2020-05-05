Pavilion numbers climb to 41 cases, nine deaths

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in News
Tuesday, May 5. 2020
Comments (0)
The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases among residents at the Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion has increased to 41 cases. The nursing home also reports four additional COVID-19 related deaths, which brings the total deaths at the facility to nine.

The geriatric Behavioral Health Unit, which is attached to the main hospital, also has four confirmed cases of coronavirus and one confirmed death related to COVID-19 among its patients.

As of Monday May 4, a total of 30 Pavilion nursing home employees and seven hospital employees have tested positive, with four tests pending. As we previously stated, decisions about testing for COVID-19 in outbreak settings are made in consultation with the Georgia Department of Public Health. The health care system continues to work with public health officials to prevent further transmission.

The National Guard...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner