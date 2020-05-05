Pavilion numbers climb to 41 cases, nine deaths

The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases among residents at the Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion has increased to 41 cases. The nursing home also reports four additional COVID-19 related deaths, which brings the total deaths at the facility to nine.
The geriatric Behavioral Health Unit, which is attached to the main hospital, also has four confirmed cases of coronavirus and one confirmed death related to COVID-19 among its patients.
As of Monday May 4, a total of 30 Pavilion nursing home employees and seven hospital employees have tested positive, with four tests pending. As we previously stated, decisions about testing for COVID-19 in outbreak settings are made in consultation with the Georgia Department of Public Health. The health care system continues to work with public health officials to prevent further transmission.
The National Guard...
