LEGALS FOR 4-29-2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe to SunTrust Bank, Southeast Georgia, N.A., dated August 30, 1996, and recorded in Deed Book 296, Page 54, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank by assignment recorded on September 4, 1996 in Book 296 Page 61 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Forty-Four Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Five and 0/100 dollars ($44,675.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on May 5, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 583 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.00 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwestern corner of Land Lot No. 583 thence South 78 degrees 14 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 1,602.28 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 79 degrees 36 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 126.79 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 58 minutes 40 seconds East a distance of 1,718.88 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 36 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 88.45 feet to a point, thence North 84 degrees 36 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 42.21 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees 58 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 1,771.51 feet to the Point of Beginning.
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated July 30, 1996, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 106, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
Grantors represent, covenant and agree that the Manufactured Housing Unit located on the land described herein is to remain on said land and has been permanently affixed hereto, so as to become a part of the real property.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank they can be contacted at (800) 443-1032 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 1001 Semmes Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is MICHAEL LOUIS CLODGOE, JR. AND ERIN L. CLODGOE or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 545 Branch Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank as Attorney in Fact for Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 19-04999
4/8, 4/15, 4/22 & 4/29
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Lucious Calvin Rogers, SR., Deceased
ESTATE NO. 220-37
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Idell Rogers has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Lucious Calvin Rogers, SR., deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 15, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
By Diane Hallman, Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of LILLIE MAUDE BARLOW, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to Law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 31, 2020
M. C. BARLOW, Executor of
The estate of LILLIE MAUDE BARLOW,
Deceased
834 Campground Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P. O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ROBERT SINCLAIR MCKINNON, deceased
Estate No. 2020-34
All creditors of the estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 3rd day of April, 2020.
Martha Sinclair McKinnon Atkins, Executor
Estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon
11123 County Farm Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
APRIL 29; MAY 6, 13, & 20.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by Life Cottages, LLC c/o Matt Calamari, located at 177 Ranier Street, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-12) Zone in voting district #4.
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 284 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.411 acre, more or less, and being designated as TRACT 5 on that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Associates, certified by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated December 19, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 356, page 344, in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia; said plat incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
CITY OF BAXLEY
4/28ch
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by Judson Lee Griffis, located at 52 Brandon Street, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in voting district #3. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 244, of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.92 acre, more or less, located in what is known as Oakridge Estates, and being more particularly described as follows; Commencing at the Point of Intersection of the eastern right-of-way of County Road No. 200 with the southern boundary line of the aforesaid Land Lot No. 244; thence along and with said County Road No. 200 right-of-way North 00°11’ West 2,028.39 feet to a point located on the southern right-of-way of a 50 foot
county road; thence along said road right-of-way North 88°09’ East 200 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing along said road right-of?way North 88°09’ East 200 feet to a point located on the western right-of?way of a 50 foot county road; thence along and with said road right-of-way South 00°11’ East 200 feet to a point; thence South 88° 09’ West 200 feet to a point; thence North 00°11’ West 200 feet to the Point of Beginning.
CITY OF BAXLEY
4/29ch
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by Norma Nunez-Cortes, located at 228 Howard Brannen Road, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in voting district #4. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 9.49 acres, more or less, or original land lot number 246 and being bound now or formerly as follows: North by county road 493, East by City of Baxley, South by lands of Jesse M. and Mary D. Meadows; and West by Tract 1 as shown on the hereinafter described plat. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: To find the point of beginning start where the centerline of county road number 493 intersects with the centerline of U. S. #1 South and from said point of intersection run South 58°48’52” East a distance of 945.49 feet; thence run South 59°00’19” East a distance of 251.19 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning run South 51°54’32” East a distance of 158.68 feet; thence run South 59°43’34” East a distance of 938.36 feet; thence turn and run South 30°09’24” West a distance of 398.27 feet; thence turn and run North 54°00’04” West a distance of 1.148.39 feet; thence run North 49°35’49” West a distance of 67.34 feet; thence turn and run North 27°37’21” East a distance of 150.42 feet, then run North 33°54’55” East a distance of 150.01 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land being designated as Tract 2 on a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin dated April 26, 1995 a copy of which is recorded in the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
This being the same tract of land as that conveyed from Howard Brannen and Hilda Brannen to Jose Nunez and Norma Nunez by deed dated May 5, 1995 and recorded in deed records in Office, Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County Georgia.
CITY OF BAXLEY
4/28ch
