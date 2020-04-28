Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
- First Amendment to the United States Constitution
Please stop at this point and read the First Amendment once more and really think about the words.
Now ask yourself…Has government intrusion gone too far during this pandemic?
I am certainly no legal expert, but when I read the First Amendment, the “no law” part is unmistakable.
Christian pastors and churchgoers have been arrested or received citations for holding or attending church services across the United States over the past few weeks. Again, please read the First Amendment. Now don’t get me wrong, I do not agree with the lack of wisdom used by pastors holding services inside a confined space where people are standing shoulder-to-shoulder, but do they have that right to assemble? According to the United States Constitution, I believe they do, whether you, I, or Facebook keyboard warrior Sally Sue agrees or not.
Another area I question is how can the government instruct a business like a mom and pop clothing store to close for this pandemic, but allow a big chain store that sells clothing as well as other goods to remain open? I have watched people go to chain stores in droves, many with their children in tow I might add, and buy all kind of products that I wouldn’t consider essential. I guess that stimulus check from “Daddy Government” was burning a hole in some pockets. In addition, how can the...
Have legal lines been crossed?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)