Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Clinton Spell, 78, who passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Spell was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired construction worker and a member of Big Oaks Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Minnie Ricketson Spell; two brothers, J.C. Spell and Jack Spell and a sister, Lois Spell.
Surviving is his son, Michael and wife Kelly Spell of Baxley; grandchildren, Marlie and husband Charlie Keller of Edwardsville, IL, Clint and wife Star Spell of Baxley, Parker and wife Justice Spell of Myrtle Point, OR, Matthew Spell of Baxley, Karson and husband Steven Brown of Savannah and Kendall Faith Spell of Baxley; sister, Eloise Andrews of St. Augustine, FL.
A Graveside funeral service will be held at Zoar Cemetery with the Reverend Joe Ferguson officiating.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clinton Spell.
CLINTON SPELL
