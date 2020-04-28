Marilyn Hayes departed this life on Friday April 17, 2020, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia.
Marilyn Carter Hayes, 79, was born on January 19, 1941 in Baxley to the late Levy Carter Sr. and Hattie Warrick Carter.
She was educated in Appling County Consolidated Schools. At an early age she met and would marry the love of her life Elzie Hayes Sr. To this union five children were born. These two inseparable people would have celebrated their 60 Wedding Anniversary on May 8, 2020. Marilyn was the love of Elzie’s life and she leaves a void that only God can fill. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She retired after 30 years of service from Appling General Hospital as a Dietary Department Head. Marilyn joined the First African Baptist Church at an early age, and served on the Senior Usher Board, Senior Citizen’s Ministry, and the Deaconess Ministry. She served these Ministries until her health started to fail.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Levy and Hattie Carter, two brothers, Sam Edward Carter, and Leavy Carter Jr., and her three sisters: Lottie McTier, Lois McKenzie, and Orma Jean Cray.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 60 years, Elzie Hayes Sr., her children; Elzie Jr. (Felecia) Hayes of Baxley, Nathaniel (Mimi) Hayes, of Guyton, Jacqueline (Oliver) Davis of Folkston, Sylvia (Michael) Tremble, of Statesboro, Sheila (Brancis) Williams of Roanoke Rapids, NC; her grandchildren, Torreon Hayes, Nicheon Hayes, Jeronte Davis, Desiree Hayes, Myriah Tremble, Elzaria Davis, Brandeis Williams, Samiya Tremble, Johnothan Hayes, Bryson Williams, and Nathan Hayes; great grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Kameron Davis, Jaiyla Davis, Khilynn Hayes, Jaxon Hayes: siblings, Charles (Pauline) Carter, Mary (Zachrus) Walton, Billy (Etha) Carter, Rubin (Patricia) Carter, all of Baxley, Linda (Ron) Berry, of Hinesville, Vanessa Rucker, of Reidsville, and Raymond (Joyce) Carter, of Jesup. Her sister-in-laws, Pearl Pace and Ora (Spencer) Simon both of Miami, FL. Robert (Jacqueline) Hayes, of Palm Bay, FL, Joe (Jeanette) Hayes, and Eunice Fryer all of Baxley and Enoch Hayes, of Vidalia. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memories.
A graveside funeral service was held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. James Hayes presiding.
Pallbearers were Torreon Hayes, Nicheon Hayes, Jeronte Davis, Justin Davis, Jeremy Hayes and Jamez Davis.
Flower attendants were nieces.
Musical selections were rendered by Voices of Genesis and Deacon James Nails.
Arrangements were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
