William Randall “Randy” DeWitt, 66, of Jesup and formerly of Baxley passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. DeWitt was born December 4, 1953 in Gary, Indiana and was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and served on the church youth council and various church committees. Mr. DeWitt was a thirty year veteran of the United States Navy having served in Desert Storm and was recalled to Operation Iraqi Freedom and was a member of Warrior Pointe Veterans. He was an Aviation Mechanic, and a career counselor, and was employed by Baxley Equipment.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Wayne DeWitt, Sr. and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward & Jeffie Ann Holland.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen DeWitt of Jesup; sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Serena DeWitt of Jesup and Adam and Nikki DeWitt of Kingsland; mother, Beverly DeWitt of Smithville, TN; sister, Kathy Glassberg of Smithville, TN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Denise DeWitt of Zephyrhills, FL and Jeff and Tammy DeWitt of Clinton, SC. Nine grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating. Taps were rendered by Robbie Tomberlin.
Active Pallbearers were Adam DeWitt, Josh DeWitt, Jeff DeWitt, Tanner DeWitt, Steve DeWitt, Justin Barnes and Danny DeWitt.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
