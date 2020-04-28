Carson John Courson, Jr., 71, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mr. Courson was born February 18, 1949 to the late Carson John Courson, Sr. and the late Dorothy Marie Walker Courson. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was a Truck Driver for Wooten Trucking.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by a son, Scott Courson, sister, Cheryl Rexroat and two brothers, Timothy Courson and Stephen Courson.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Courson of Baxley; daughter, Becky Courson Lord of Baxley; sister, Lynn (David) Lowe of Hendersonville, TN; sister-in-law, Suzanne Courson of Baxley; five grandchildren, Katy (Patrick) Lewis, Matthew (Pablena) Lord, Jessica Lord, Dustin Courson and Cody Fennell and five great-grandchildren, Jaydin Lewis, Landen Lamb, Riley Fennell, Ryker Ashmore and Rhea Fennell. Several step great grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Omega Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Bryon Courson, Ernest Andrews, Trent Head, Matthew Lord, Dustin Courson and Cody Fennell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
