Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Kenneth Gordon Bass, 82, who passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Pavilion in Baxley. Ken was born om March 21, 1938. He was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track. He lettered and served as captain in each sport. Ken played tennis well into his seventies.
His generosity, sense of humor and compassion will be terribly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Edna Bass; brothers, Hilton, Glynn and Vernon; grandson, Seth Neely.
Surviving is his wife, Sue Bass; daughters, Karen Worthy, Lori Bass and Terri Westberry; son, Chris Parkerson; grandchildren, Nick Overstreet and Emma Westberry.
A memorial service will be held this summer.
KENNETH GORDON BASS
