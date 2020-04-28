Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. James Ernest Bass, 83, who passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at The Pavilion. Mr. Bass was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Clinton Bass and Bertie Maybell Ryals Bass; sister, Sarah Nell Herndon; brothers, Stephen Clinton Bass and Jacob Edwards Bass.
Surviving are his brother, Larry and wife Glenda Bass; sisters, Thelma Rentz, Betty Faye Jackson, Ann Patterson and husband Buck; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Memorial Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend John Rentz and the Reverend Bryan Gill officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Trey Bass, Justin Stephens, Aaron Rentz, Dwain Carter, Dustin Bass and Avery Gill.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends and family in attendance and the staff and caregivers at the Appling Healthcare System and The Pavilion.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. James Ernest Bass.
