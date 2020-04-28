Community prayer service slated for health care facility

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, April 28. 2020
By Wanda Stone

Churches from all denominations are invited to attend the Community-Wide Prayer Service that will be held on Monday evening, May 4, at 6:00 p.m., outside at the Appling County Hospital/Pavilion. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, we have not been able to meet at a church, but to encourage our health care workers and patients, we have received permission from Appling Healthcare CEO Randy Crawford to hold it there.

Several area Pastors will be joining us to...

