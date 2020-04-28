BNB coloring contest winners announced

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, April 28. 2020
Comments (0)
The Baxley News-Banner is excited to announce the 2020 Easter Coloring Contest winners for age groups 3-7 and 8-12. The winning entries were selected by guest judges Mayor Tim Varnadore, City Manager Reid Lovett and City Events Coordinator Miranda Tanner. The newspaper expresses sincere appreciation to the judges who had a hard job as there were many great entries.

The winners for this year’s contest were...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner