Over 1900 long-term care facility residents have tested positive in Georgia and 295 have died, data shows, accounting for 37 percent of the total deaths reported statewide. About 1,000 staff at Georgia facilities have also tested positive, according to News4Jax reporter Travis Gibson. “Nursing homes are probably the highest risk situation we have, short of cruise ships,” said Toomey, his co-writer, speaking at Wednesday’s public briefing where Gov. Brian Kemp announced a statewide shutdown to combat the virus. “If people come in and out, whether it’s visitors or health care workers, they can bring infection with them.” Nursing home patients are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus because they often have other medical issues, authorities say.
To try to protect vulnerable seniors, in early March the federal government said nursing home inspectors would focus on the outbreak. In mid-March, the agency told nursing homes to restrict visitors and nonessential personnel, and even stop communal activities inside homes. Georgia followed suit with recommendations that assisted living and personal care homes take similar steps. Families were told they could no longer visit loved ones because of the risk.
Appling Healthcare update
Appling Healthcare reports...
COVID wreaks havoc on long-term care facilities in Georgia and Appling
