On Sunday, February 9, I attended a graveside service for a young Hazlehurst cousin. He shouldn’t have died so young; no one really expected him to. We all take life for granted until it is snatched from us or from someone we love. Psalm 90:10 says that “the days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.” At only forty, he had not come close to his three score and ten years before he flew away. He had been a bit under the weather for a few days, but no one had considered it really serious until he keeled over with a massive heart attack. Yet on that day, he was dead before anyone could so much as call the paramedics. His family tumbled immediately into a state of shock and grief.
More shock was awaiting them though. He had no insurance, so all the expenses associated with death and burial fell upon his survivors, none of whom are wealthy. His disabled mother eking out a living on social security couldn’t handle those expenses. His father died several years ago, but even had he been alive, he too lived on social security. Siblings struggling to support themselves and their families on their meager salaries were willing to help, but with what? This family then did what real families have done since time immemorial...
Taking things into our own hands
