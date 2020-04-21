It comes as no surprise

With things having deteriorated to the point they have for all of society in the face of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, virtually everyone is in need of help. Travel bans have been imposed, restrictions placed on crowd sizes, and even gatherings for weddings, funerals, and other social occasions strictly limited. Many individuals are desperately awaiting the $1,200.00 allotment per adult that was recently signed into law by President Trump.

Reportedly, disbursement of the funds has already begun as checks are currently being distributed by the IRS. At a total cost of 2.2 Trillion Dollars to American taxpayers, the stimulus package has been widely accepted as the president’s effort to minimize the financial blow to residents of this country.

Not so surprisingly, however, as reported by Forbes contributor, Shahar Ziv, on Tuesday of last week, the top one percent of U.S. wage earners has been able to slither...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
