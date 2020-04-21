Charles Emory Thornton, 70, of Yulee, Florida passed away at home April 7, 2020 under the care of Hospice.
Mr. Thornton was a resident of Nassau County and retired after 43 years with Rock Tin.
He was born October 7, 1949 in Alma to the late Richard Vernon Thornton and Melba Black Thornton.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Vernon Thornton and sister Janice Louise Thornton.
Surviving are his son Charles Cory Thornton of Coleman, FL, daughter Crystal Ohlendorf of Yulee, FL, 4 grandchildren, Natalie Ohlendorf of US Marines, California, Zoe Ohlendorf, Dalton Ohlendorf and Anjelica Miller of Yulee, FL. Mother, Melba Black Thornton of Baxley, two sisters/brother-in-laws, Janet (Jerry) Kersey of Baxley, Linda (Ray) Hutto of Jacksonville, FL, aunt and uncle Henry and Shirley Thornton of Yulee, FL, special friend, Una Crews of Fernandina Beach, FL A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Charles loved life, his family, friends and helping others, riding his motorcycle, traveling, working on the farm and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Family was so important to him.
Memorialization is by cremation. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
