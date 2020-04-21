Christopher Leonard Gilcrease was born on July 17, 1972 in Baxley. He was the son of Frank, Sr. and Gloria Gilcrease and the late Linda Rooks Gilcrease.
He attended and was educated in the Appling County School System. He joined the United States Army after completion of high school. During his time in the military, he traveled to Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, and Korea and then returned to Redstone Arsenal base in Huntsville, Alabama. Chris went to work for and retired from General Electric in Decatur, Alabama. Chris followed the voice of the Lord and accepted his call into the ministry. He loved the Lord and dedicated his life to the ministry. He joined Mizpah Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor James R. Carlyle.
Chris entered into eternal rest with his Savior on April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Gilcrease, and sister, Joyce Gilcrease.
Fond memories of Chris will forever be cherished by his two children: Chris Gilcrease and Jaliah Gilcrease; father, Frank Gilcrease, Sr. (Gloria); granddaughter, Londyn Gilcrease; five brothers: Frank Gilcrease, Jr., Calvin Gilcrease, Joey Gilcrease, Gavin Gilcrease and Ronald Henry; two sisters: Stephanie Jackson (Arrick)and Sherrie Gilcrease; five nieces: Briyanna Richardson, Dearika Jackson, Marie Jackson, Destiny Jackson, and Madison Gilcrease; nephew, Bryant Gilcrease; best friend, Selena Jones; devoted lifelong friend, Minister Myra Whitfield; special friend, Prophetess Rosie Bruner-Finley; prayer partners: Ministers Mary Ogden, Carla Sirmans, and Dorcie Smiley and Tommie Lou Jones; best cousin, Wanda Mann. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A graveside funeral service was held at Blarney Community Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Pastor James R. Carlyle officiating.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Musical selections were rendered by Mahlik Miller and Minister Myra Whitfield.
Final arrangements were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
