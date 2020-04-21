Troy Lee Barney, Sr. 60, of Baxley passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Oxley Park Health & Rehab in Lyons under the care of Community Hospice.
Mr. Barney was born October 15, 1959 in Appling County to the late Samuel Lee Barney, Jr. and the late Willie Mae Cannon Barney. He was a member of Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center where he served as a deacon and intercessory prayer warrior. He was a retired welder with Harris Waste Management Group and was also in lawn service in the Appling County Community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his father-in-law, Eugene Walker, Jr., a brother-in-law Dydell Walker, and a sister-in-law, Alma Lee Barney.
Survivors include his wife, Vondola Walker Barney of Baxley; daughter, Peachina Barney-Brooks and her husband, Tramon Brooks, of Hinesville; sons, Troy Lee Barney, Jr. and his wife Shequilla Demery Barney of Vidalia and Michael Leon Reynolds and his wife, Erica Reynolds of St. Petersburg, FL; sisters Betty (Mitchell) Smith, Geraldine (Earnest) Burden, Ethel Harris, Rosa (Hughie) Rogers, and Mildred (Arnold) Davis all of Baxley, and brother, Dallas Lee Barney of Baxley; mother-in-law, Ophelia Walker of Baxley. Four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Appling Memorial Gardens with the Overseer Dexter Edwards, Pastor Vincent Beal and Apostle Michael Reynolds officiating and Prophetess Jacquetta Edwards, presiding.
Active pallbearers were Michael Reynolds, Jr., Markyle Reynolds, Anthony D. Walker, Joshua Jones, Reginald Jones, and Tramon Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers were all in attendance.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
