The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases among residents at the Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion has increased to five cases. In addition, the facility reports one confirmed COVID-19 related death, an 82-year-old resident.
Testing has now been administered to a total of 36 residents, with 30 test results pending. All decisions on testing at the nursing home are made by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The nursing home has also announced they have tested all nursing home employees including Environmental Services, Dietary and Rehabilitation Departments. The number of employees testing positive for the coronavirus has increased from 10 last week, to 15 total employees. All employees who tested positive are at home in isolation per the recommendations of the CDC and DPH.
As of April 20, Appling Healthcare has tested a total of...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Pavilion positive numbers increase, one death reported
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)