Tillery tapped as powerful chair in Georgia Senate

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, April 21. 2020
By Beau Evans, Staff Writer, Capitol Beat News Service

State Republican Sen. Blake Tillery , who represents Georgia 19th District in the Senate, which includes Appling, has been tapped for a powerful position overseeing budget negotiations in the Georgia Senate, replacing the late Sen. Jack Hill as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Now in his second term Tillery will head up one of the General Assembly’s most influential committees that is tasked with crafting a state budget each year before sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Hill, R-Reidsville, was one of the legislature’s longest-serving members before his death earlier this month at age 75. He had chaired the budget-wrangling committee since 2003.

Tillery’s district shares a border with Hill’s in Southeast Georgia. In a statement Monday, Tillery highlighted how the coveted...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
