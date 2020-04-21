LOOKING TO HIRE AND TRAIN LOCAL LABORERS AND MILITARY VETERANS
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, announced April 6 that the company has begun construction on the 25 megawatt (MWAC) Appling Solar Farm, located near the city of Baxley, a rural community in Southeast Georgia.
Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation, one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, selected IEA’s subsidiary, IEA Constructors LLC., as the Engineer-Procure-Construct contractor for the project. IEA is responsible for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handover of the facility. Silicon Ranch is funding the installation and will own and operate the array for the long-term, an approach the company takes with every project it develops.
To construct the project, IEA will hire approximately 200...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives breaks ground on 25MW Silicon Ranch solar construction project in Baxley
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)