I walked into the church on that Easter Sunday in my yellow seersucker dress that Mama had made for me. My sister wore one just like it and I fumed. First of all, I hated the Easter dress custom because Mama never let me pick out what I wanted. She decided what I would wear, and at the mature age of 8 years, I knew very well that I was plenty old enough to make my own decisions about clothes. She did concede some issues to my better judgment. For example, I tolerated no lace and no ribbons on my dresses—not even one. A sash hung down in the back, but it was plain, not frilly, and besides, I couldn’t see it behind me. And just because the whole world thought females should adorn themselves in pink didn’t mean I would wear that horrid color. I had agreed under duress to the yellow fabric.
“Mary Ann, you can have a pink or a yellow dress for Easter this year,” Mama said to me.
“Mama, you know how I hate pink,” I replied.
“Yellow it is then.”
Finally, who on earth ever decided that it was cute to dress sisters alike? I certainly didn’t think so. So, I suffered mightily.
I sat diligently in church beside Daddy, keeping my eyes trained on the preacher to make a good show of listening to him. I actually did hear a word or two now and again until my mind drifted off to the afternoon activities--the Annual Easter Egg Hunt out at Grandpa’s farm with all my rowdy Hayes cousins. I’m not even sure how many cousins there were. I tried to add them all up, but all I got was a headache. Suffice it to say...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Running from tradition
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)