The litter problem in Baxley

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Weekly Editorial
Tuesday, April 14. 2020
Comments (0)
(Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to the newspaper to be published in The People Speak section. However, I strongly agree with the writer’s opinion and will give up my normal space this week for this message. I personally thank Camille Floyd for her stance against litter issues that constantly plague our community. It speaks volumes to me that a fifth grader recognizes this ever-growing problem. There are many adults who could all learn a lesson from Camille.)

Dear Editor,

As I look around Baxley, I see so much litter. This makes me so disappointed. As a project during this time, I think you should try to recycle and throw away trash in your trash can. If you have too much trash in your car, don’t throw it out the window; get a car trash can. It is probably one dollar at the Dollar Tree.

Yesterday, my dad and I were coming back from delivering groceries to my Nana and Papa. On MLK Ave., a black Escalade...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner