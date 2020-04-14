(Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to the newspaper to be published in The People Speak section. However, I strongly agree with the writer’s opinion and will give up my normal space this week for this message. I personally thank Camille Floyd for her stance against litter issues that constantly plague our community. It speaks volumes to me that a fifth grader recognizes this ever-growing problem. There are many adults who could all learn a lesson from Camille.)
Dear Editor,
As I look around Baxley, I see so much litter. This makes me so disappointed. As a project during this time, I think you should try to recycle and throw away trash in your trash can. If you have too much trash in your car, don’t throw it out the window; get a car trash can. It is probably one dollar at the Dollar Tree.
Yesterday, my dad and I were coming back from delivering groceries to my Nana and Papa. On MLK Ave., a black Escalade...
The litter problem in Baxley
