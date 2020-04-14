Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service for Mrs. Edda Mae Hand Williams, 86, who passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her son’s residence in Hazlehurst. She was a native of Jeff Davis County but lived years in Appling County and was a member of the Baxley First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie Lee Williams; parents, Robert Lenton and
Marselious Riner Hand; sisters, Eunice Horne and Era Stacks.
Surviving are her three sons, Michael and Kay Williams of Hazlehurst, Ron and Denise Williams of Lawrenceville and Steve and Linda Williams of Hazlehurst; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and sister, Robbie Clements of Hazlehurst.
A private graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Satilla Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Christian Walker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Edda Mae Hand Williams.
EDDA MAE HAND WILLIAMS
