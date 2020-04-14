Apostle Marvin Sumner was born May 28, 1947 to Benjamin and Lillie Mae Sumner in Toombs County (Lyons). He departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He graduated from Appling County Consolidated High School. He worked as a foreman supervisor at Plant Hatch in Baxley and retired after 30 years.
Apostle Sumner along with his brother-in-law Supt. James Frank Carter founded Miracle Temple COGIC in the late 70’s which produced a foundation that has numerous successful ministries and ministers to this present day.
Apostle Sumner was a man of prayer; he loved people and would help anyone that he could.
He was preceded in death by two sons: Michael and Greg Sumner; two sisters: Emily Sumner and Lind Sumner and one brother: Benjamin Sumner.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Pamela Diane Sumner; son: Kevin Lamar Sumner, all of Baxley and son, Marvin Hankerson of Macon; two grandsons: Marvin Hankerson Jr, Jahmarie Hankerson; two sisters: Annie Pearl (Lonnie) Zinnamon of Baxley and Carrie (Theodore) Stevens of Ohio; former wife and mother of their children, Mamie Sumner Armstrong of Baxley; two special god-daughters: Linda Campbell Roberts of Columbia, SC and Nancy Rooks Veale of Jesup; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at First Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on April 11 at 11:00 a.m. with the Elder Norris Williams giving the Eulogy.
Pallbearers were the family.
Musical selections were rendered by Voices of Genesis.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
APOSTLE MARVIN SUMNER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)