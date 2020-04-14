Nova Deen Tyre Sellers, 82, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence under the care of South Georgia Hospice.
Mrs. Sellers was born November 19, 1937 in Appling County to the late Claude Tyre and the late Irene Tomberlin Tyre. She received her Bachelor’s Degrees in Home Economics and in Education from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro and was a retired educator from the Appling County Board of Education. She was proceeded in death by two great grandchildren, Wylder and Wilder Sellers.
Nova Deen Sellers was a beloved wife, mother, and sister. Her friends reached far and wide in the Appling County Community and beyond. She was a strong, yet gentle lady who had such a servant heart. She was known for her many, many talents and creative abilities. Some of her most notable talents were catering weddings, cooking, and sewing. She was never too busy to help anyone in need and was generous beyond measure. Her love for God and her gentle Christ-like disposition were always on display. People who knew her remember her as the nicest, most giving human being who always made them feel so special. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her most prized possessions.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Holt Sellers of Baxley; daughters and sons-in-law, Janda and Keith Morris, Jada and Keith Miles all of Baxley and Jeana and Chris Thompson of Fernandina Beach, Florida; sons and daughters-in-law, Ty and April Sellers of Baxley and Jamie Sellers of Clearwater, Florida; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Velma Tyre of Surrency and Charles and Sharon Tyre of Baxley. Six grandchildren, Jonathon (Shayla) Sellers, Lauren Sellers, Maria Sellers, Christian Thompson, Katie Thompson and Will Miles and one great-grandchild Rigdon Sellers also survive.
A private graveside service was held Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Williamson and Rev. Dr. Hugo Hammond officiating and a eulogy by Jamie Sellers.
Active Pallbearers were Keith Morris, Keith Miles, Charles Tyre, Jonathon Sellers, Christian Thompson and Will Miles.
Honorary Pallbearers were Rosa Rogers, Claudia Courson, Lynn Nails, Barbara Johnson, Sheila Rentz, Caroline Anderson and staff and the staff of Hospice of South Georgia.
Musical selections were rendered by Henry Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
