Lula Nail Mann, 82, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Mann was born August 13, 1937 in Appling County to the late Ildon Nail and the late Ruthie Carter Nail. She was a homemaker and a member of Memorial Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mann was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Carroll Mann.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Jun Gumapas of Baxley and Lisa and Scott Carter of Surrency; a son, Kevin Mann of Surrency; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Shawn) Smith of Baxley and Nicholas (Kaylee) Mann of Alma and brother, Roy Nail of Baxley. Four great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Karl Sexton officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LULA NAIL MANN
