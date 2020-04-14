Betty Jean Dykes, 79, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Harbor View Healthcare in Jesup under the care of South Georgia Hospice.
Mrs. Dykes was born February 25, 1941 in Appling County to the late John Vernon Mann and the late Willie Mae Peacock Mann. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and the Encourager’s Sunday School Class. Mrs. Dykes was a teacher and principal at Glennville Christian Academy and Appling Christian Academy. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Vernon Mann, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Troy Dykes of Surrency; two daughters and sons-in-law, Fran and Don Foster of Surrency and Anita and Ed Brewer of Jesup; a son, Allen Dykes of Surrency; sisters and a brother-in-law, Glenda Ruhnau, Ruth Dawson and Von and Charles Spell all of Surrency; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Charlotte Mann of Surrency. Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omega Cemetery with the Rev. Darrell Quinn officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Ben Foster, Nathan Brewer, Jacob Brewer, Aaron Kicklighter, Solomon Mann and Dwayne Dawson.
Musical selections were rendered by Jonathan Hickox.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Appling Christian Academy 1479 Hatch Parkway South, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
