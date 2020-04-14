Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Edwin Gray Dudley, 87, who passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence under the care of Georgia Hospice Care. He was born May 2, 1932 in Kinston, NC to Ralph David Dudley and Nita Harriett Heath Dudley.
Mr. Dudley was a member of the Satilla Missionary Baptist Church; served in the National Guard and the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict as a hospital corpsman. He was a thirty-one-year retiree with Export Leaf Tobacco Company working as a foreman and bookkeeper. Being a seasonal employee in the tobacco industry, he was able to work several other jobs between tobacco seasons.
Mr. Dudley was a member and Past Master of the Holmesville Masonic Lodge #195 and a Past Master of the 11th District Masonic Lodges of GA, member of the Alee Shrine Temple of Savannah, GA, the Baxley Shrine Club, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #363, Knights Templar, York Rite Bodies of Savannah, GA, a Trustee of the Masonic Children’s Home of Georgia in Macon and a member of the American Legion Post #26 in Baxley.
Mr. Dudley was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph David and Nita Harriett Heath Dudley.
Surviving is his wife of forty-seven years, Betty Lourine Dudley; two sons, David and wife Natalie Dudley and Erik and wife Heather Dudley both of Alma; step son, Lloyd and wife Joyce Beecher of Baxley; one brother, David and wife Elaine Dudley of Kinston, NC; grandchildren; great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside funeral service was held at the Satilla Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Scottie Pitts and the Reverend Ryan Wilson officiating.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Edwin Gray Dudley.
EDWIN GRAY DUDLEY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)