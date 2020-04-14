Patricia Ann Brown, 81, of Lakeland, Florida passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Brown was born November 11, 1938, the youngest of ten children, to the late Dewey and Ruth Wilkerson. She was retired from Publix Supermarkets, Inc. and was a Baptist by faith.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Julie) Brown of Baxley, GA, Brad (Beverly) Brown of Lakeland, FL, Sherri (Keith) McLin of Bal Harbor, FL, Terri (Kenny) Willhoite of Lakeland, FL, and Matt Brown of Zephyrhills, FL. Twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren, two brothers and a sister also survive.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Gideons International Appling Camp P.O. Box 403 Baxley, GA 31515.
Local announcements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
PATRICIA ANN BROWN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)