By Mary Ann Ellis
Easter Sunday looked different this year across Appling County. If anyone ventured out, he found most church parking lots empty on Christians’ holiest day of the year. And yet the celebration was ongoing, just different. Many churches still held their sunrise services as people watched on Facebook or YouTube. The sunrise services were usually led by a minister and a musician, and they kept at least six feet of distance from each other.
Next at 10:30 or 11:00 came the regular service, usually from the church’s sanctuary, but few people were there - a minister, perhaps a minister of music, a sound man, and possible one or two others. The usual crowd watched at home or listened to the radio. Much of the expected music came - not the Easter Cantatas people expect on Easter Sunday, but great Easter music, nonetheless.
Some churches celebrated this Easter with a drive-in service where the congregation arrived in their cars and remained in them throughout the service, listening to the service on the radio. Yet they were all together and celebrating as a church. One church even planned to do a drive-by...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Celebrating Easter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)