Georgia Primary Election now delayed until June 9

By Jamie Gardner
Do you have voter fatigue? Or are you just confused over when we’ll ever get the opportunity to cast our votes in the special and primary elections that have been postponed. June 9 is now that date.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last Thursday that Georgia’s Primary Election would be postponed again until June 9. Raffensperger received concerns from poll workers across the state and voters who are nervous about getting sick at in-person polling sites across the state.
The secretary stated he did not have the power to delay the election until Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency Wednesday.
“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe,” Raffensperger said. “I certainly realize that every difficulty will not be completely solved by the time in-person voting begins for the June 9 election, but elections must happen in less...
