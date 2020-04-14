Georgia Primary Election now delayed until June 9

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, April 14. 2020
Comments (0)
By Jamie Gardner

Do you have voter fatigue? Or are you just confused over when we’ll ever get the opportunity to cast our votes in the special and primary elections that have been postponed. June 9 is now that date.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last Thursday that Georgia’s Primary Election would be postponed again until June 9. Raffensperger received concerns from poll workers across the state and voters who are nervous about getting sick at in-person polling sites across the state.

The secretary stated he did not have the power to delay the election until Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency Wednesday.

“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe,” Raffensperger said. “I certainly realize that every difficulty will not be completely solved by the time in-person voting begins for the June 9 election, but elections must happen in less...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner