Kemp extends shelter in place through the end of April

Governor Brian Kemp announced this afternoon that he would extend Georgia’s shelter in place executive order until April 30, 2020. This follows an earlier announcement made Wednesday that the governor was extending the state’s public health emergency declaration extension until the end of May. The public health emergency declaration grants him certain authority to fight the disease in Georgia.
“While I’m encouraged by some of the recent data, we still have incredible challenges before us,” Kemp said.
The governor also added new restrictions for senior care facilities under the shelter in place order. The new restrictions require senior care facilities to take additional steps to prevent the spread including banning most visitors, requiring in-room dining services and mandating screening of residents for symptoms of the disease.
To date, there are nearly 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and nearly 300 deaths.
For current numbers, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
