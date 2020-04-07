LEGALS FOR 4-8-2020

NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of LILLIE MAUDE BARLOW, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to Law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 31, 2020
M. C. BARLOW, Executor of
The estate of LILLIE MAUDE BARLOW,
Deceased
834 Campground Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P. O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
APRIL 8, 15, 22, 29
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HENRY LEE MOYE JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-24
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Mary Johnson has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Henry Lee Moye Jr., deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 13, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
MARCH 18, 25, APRIL 1 and 8
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of TERRIE YVONNE VAUGHN deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 2nd day of March, 2020.
JOHN DAVID VAUGHN
Executor
4191 Gay Road
Greenville, Georgia 30222
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
TERRIE YVONNE VAUGHN
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
3/25 - 4/15
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of DAVID WILLIAM VAUGHN deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 2nd day of March, 2020.
JOHN DAVID VAUGHN
Executor
4191 Gay Road
Greenville, Georgia 30222
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
DAVID WILLIAM VAUGHN
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
3/25 - 4/15
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT ALLEN DRAWDY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT ALLEN DRAWDY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
Cynthia Jennie Drawdy, Administrator of the Estate
of Robert Allen Drawdy
9332 Golden Isles West
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Robert Allen Drawdy
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
3/25 - 4/15
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILBERT FLOYD LYNCH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-33
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Cole Deen has petitioned for Cole Deen to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Wilbert Floyd Lynch deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be files with the Court on or before April 24, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Maine Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe to SunTrust Bank, Southeast Georgia, N.A., dated August 30, 1996, and recorded in Deed Book 296, Page 54, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank by assignment recorded on September 4, 1996 in Book 296 Page 61 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Forty-Four Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Five and 0/100 dollars ($44,675.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on May 5, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 583 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.00 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwestern corner of Land Lot No. 583 thence South 78 degrees 14 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 1,602.28 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 79 degrees 36 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 126.79 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 58 minutes 40 seconds East a distance of 1,718.88 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 36 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 88.45 feet to a point, thence North 84 degrees 36 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 42.21 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees 58 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 1,771.51 feet to the Point of Beginning.
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated July 30, 1996, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 106, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
Grantors represent, covenant and agree that the Manufactured Housing Unit located on the land described herein is to remain on said land and has been permanently affixed hereto, so as to become a part of the real property.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank they can be contacted at (800) 443-1032 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 1001 Semmes Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is MICHAEL LOUIS CLODGOE, JR. AND ERIN L. CLODGOE or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 545 Branch Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank as Attorney in Fact for Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 19-04999
4/8, 4/15, 4/22 & 4/29
Public notice requesting for public comment on the State of Georgia’s proposed Annual Action Plan for FFY 2020, the third year of the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan
The State of Georgia will host a webinar to present its proposed Action Plan for FFY 2020, the third year of the five-year 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan.
The Annual Action Plan indicates how anticipated funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be implemented from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 for the following programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) Programs.
The Plan provides strategies and investments of resources to address housing and community development needs, barriers to fair housing, and lead-based paint hazards. The Plan includes all records of citizen participation/consultation.
The State of Georgia encourages all its residents, sub-recipients and grantees, public agencies, and other interested parties to attend the webinar and submit any written comments to the agency.
The public comment period for the Plan is open from April 1, 2020, through May 1, 2020.
A webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 10:00 - 11:30 AM. To participate in the webinar, register here: https://bit.ly/AAPGA2020
Copies of the proposed plan and supporting data may be downloaded for free at https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4566
To request hard copies of the proposed Plan or copies of data used:
By mail: Georgia Department of Community Affairs, ATTN: Annual Action Plan 2020, Steven Apell, Office of Community Housing Development, 60 Executive Park South, Atlanta, Georgia 30329
By email: HUDplanning@dca.ga.gov
DCA will provide appropriate language services for non-English-speaking individuals. Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and/or Vietnamese interpreters can be made available upon request. Please identify any language services needed 10 days prior to the webinar, including which language(s) such services are required.
Translation of the notice and interpretation services for this event are available upon request.
Traducción de la notificación y servicios de interpretación para este evento están disponibles a pedido.
DCA complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Individuals with disabilities who may need auxiliary aids or special modification to participate in the public comment process should call 404-576-7500 or email steven.apell@dca.ga.gov.
Individuals seeking reasonable accommodations or with specific ADA needs should email fairhousing@dca.ga.gov. Visit https://dca.ga.gov/fairhousing for more information.
