COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the planet. In addition, people who have contracted coronavirus disease as a result are suffering tremendously. A couple that Amy and I know well in a neighboring county has coronavirus and they reported, “It is rough!”
I can’t imagine what these folks are facing at this very moment and my heart aches for families in our community, state, nation and world that are suffering during this pandemic. Let’s all agree to pray, pray, and pray some more that this disease will go away and that the researchers will be able to come up with a vaccine very soon.
As of Monday, there were an estimated 304,826 cases in the United States and territories, which have resulted in 7,616 deaths. Experts are warning that the next week...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Let’s hunker down and win this battle
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)