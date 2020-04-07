Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Frank Helderlein, 90, who passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Bacon County Hospital. The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, the owner of Bartow Auto Supply and retired from Crown Cork and Seal in Bartow, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Garnet Mason Helderlein; son, Robert Helderlein; sisters, Vivian Schwille and Patricia Callahan; brothers, William, Howard, Gary and Albert Helderlein.
Surviving are his wife of fifty-five years, Betty Helderlein of Baxley; three daughters, Nancy Martin of Virginia Beach, VA, Janice Huber (Jim) of Dover, FL and Laura Schwille of Virginia Beach, VA; two granddaughters; one grandson; two great granddaughters; three sisters, Leona Pierce and Cheryl Semenko of Greensburg, PA and Judy McCracken of White Oak, PA; four brothers, Duane Helderlein of Camarillo, CA, Kenneth Helderlein of Oxnard, CA, Ronnie Helderlein of San Diego, CA and Guy Helderlein of Graham; several nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
