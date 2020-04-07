Gloria Brenda Griffin, 70, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Lumber City Nursing Home under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.
Mrs. Griffin was born November 8, 1949 in Moultrie, Georgia. She was a homemaker and a member of Harvest Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. “Pete” Griffin.
Survivors include her husband, James Ed Jones of Pell City, AL; son & daughter-in-law, Rodney & Courtney Griffin of Alma; daughter & son-in-law, Crystal & Rufus Harris of Bristol; parents, George R. Smith and Helen E. Smith, both of Largo, FL; sisters, Susan Baldwin of Brooksville, FL and Donna Pearson of Palm Springs, FL; brother, Danny Smith of Traverse City, MI; and a special friend, Brenda Battles of Baxley. Seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of in-laws, nieces, and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service was held Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at Carter Cemetery with the Pastor Agnes Sellers and Bishop Randy Sellers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Griffin would be honored if everyone accepts Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Regency Southern Care Hospice and the staff of Lumber City Nursing Home for the great care given to Mrs. Griffin.
A public visitation and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
