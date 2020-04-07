Dr. Starr promises Pirate graduation

By Mary Ann Ellis
For the first time in the history of Appling County Schools, graduation will not go on as scheduled. The auditorium will remain silent when the scheduled Senior Honors Night arrives. No buses will whisk the seniors off to Grad Night at Disney World down in Orlando, nor will the 2020 seniors take walk through the halls of ACHS as they traditionally do. There will be no prom to dress elegantly for. This year is surreal, almost a fantasy, except for the pain in the hearts of students and parents who’ve awaited this time for twelve or thirteen years. Teachers and administrators are hurting also for these students. But everyone can rest assured that the Class of 2020 is indeed unique. Members of the class are mourning now, but their leader promises comfort and celebration when the coronavirus is gone.
As their beloved principal, Dr. Gene Starr sympathizes with his charges and wishes wholeheartedly that he could do something right now to fix the problem. Last week he wrote a letter to the class that included the following excerpts:
“I want you to know that Dr. Copeland, the members of the Board of Education, the staff of ACHS, as well as the entire school system and I have been in prayer for you. We all know how upset and heartbroken you and your families are at this time. We understand and share your hurt.
“Once our community is safe and our lives return to some type of normalcy, I promise ACHS...
