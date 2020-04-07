By Mary Ann Ellis
Dedra Hewett and Pat Tippett operate Called to Love during ordinary times, but when the coronavirus became rampant in the United States, they knew they’d have to close it down for now. Dedra has some health problems and Pat cares for her 100-year-old father. The chances were too large. The prospects of not being able to help anyone really depressed them, so they put their heads together to see if there were something they could do.
“I used to make lap blankets at Christmas for nursing home residents,” Dedra said. “We came up with the idea of making masks. Angie Wilson and Virginia Wilson also sews with us. When my sewing machine broke, another lady donated one within the hour and brought it to us. We more or less let people know what we’re doing via Facebook. We finished fifty masks just today.”
Their masks go to doctors’ offices, to Plant Hatch, to workers in...
Sewing masks to fend off the virus
