Christian…really?

In these, what are often referred to as perilous times, biblical prophecy becomes more real with each passing day. It is remarkable that the current pandemic seems to have produced a variety of “spiritually enhanced” individuals spouting messages about the coming of Christ and ending of this age. One individual (Tommy for reference) commented last week that the Lord has passed judgment on a “condemned” earth and is enacting punishment upon all mankind. He wanted to know why I didn’t appear to be afraid while listing signs that the “plague” of coronavirus spoke of the “end times.”
It is not for us to be afraid but simply educated and aware so as to prepare ourselves as Christians for whatever trials we might endure. The Lord never promised us a stress or trouble free life, even as children of God, but assures there is reason for hope and an eternal rest in Him. One would have reason to wonder as to whether we’ve entirely missed the mark when considering the concept of what it means to be a part of the body of Christ.
The gentleman was reminded of what Matthew noted in the twenty-fourth chapter, verses three through fourteen…“And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world? And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet....But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
As listed in the April 20, 2016 opinion, it continues to amaze me that people who ascribe to the claim of being devout Christians seem...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Christian…really?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)